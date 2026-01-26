Maximal interest rate on ruble deposits down to 14.88% in mid-January

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The average maximal interest rate on ruble deposits with the ten Russian credit institutions having the maximal amount of private deposits lost 0.13 percentage points and was equal to 14.88% per annum in the second ten-day period of January 2026, the Central Bank of Russia said.

The rate was at the level of 15.1% per annum in early January and 15.28% in the third ten-day period of December 2025.

Deposit interest rates are monitored by the regulator in Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Alfa-Bank, Bank Dom.RF, Promsvyazbank, the Credit Bank of Moscow, T-Bank, the Russian Agricultural Bank, and Sovcombank.

Maximal rates on deposits accessible for any client are taken into account when determining the maximal interest rate by each credit institution. The Central Bank does not address rates with the capitalization of interest on the deposit and deposits with additional terms: purchase of investment units to a certain amount, investment account opening, investment or life insurance program purchase, and the like. Deposits with their term broken down into periods with different rates are also not considered.