Russia, Uzbekistan boost bilateral trade nearly 16% in 1H 2026

TASHKENT, July 30. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan increased by 15.7% in the first six months of this year, the press service of Russia's Trade Mission in Uzbekistan reported.

"At the end of the first half of 2026, trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan reached $7 billion, up 15.7% compared with the same period last year," the statement said. It added that Uzbekistan's exports to Russia rose by 15.5% to $2.37 bln, while imports of Russian goods increased by 15.9% to $4.64 bln.

According to the statistics, Russia remains Uzbekistan's second-largest trading partner after China, accounting for 17.1% of the republic's total foreign trade turnover.

"The growth in bilateral trade confirms the high level of economic cooperation and preserves opportunities for Russian companies in mechanical engineering, the chemical industry, energy, the food industry, and the implementation of joint investment projects," the press service added.