Russia says NATO's steps in Arctic boost risk of incidents for region

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. NATO's actions in the Arctic strongly add to the risk of incidents fraught with grave consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The steps taken by the North Atlantic bloc significantly increase the risk of unintended incidents that could have the most negative consequences for the region," the diplomat said.

She noted that due to NATO's actions, the Arctic today "is not just a bone of economic discord, but, unfortunately, a zone and sphere of militarization."

"Recently, we have clearly recorded a significant increase in conflict in this region. We have repeatedly drawn the attention of the world community to this. The region, which has been ruled by the principle of ‘high latitude, low tension’ for many years, is now being consistently and rapidly transformed by the NATO efforts into a zone of geopolitical confrontation with our side," the diplomat stated.