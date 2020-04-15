Putin announces cabinet plans to allocate more than $306 mln to support domestic airlines

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to allocate more than 23 bln rubles ($306 mln) to support domestic airlines.

"We know that the air transportation sector is facing serious difficulties. As an urgent measure, I consider it necessary to allocate more than 23 billion rubles to support airlines," the head of state said at a meeting with government members on Wednesday.

He specified that these funds in particular will be spent on leasing aircraft, replenishing working capital, paying salaries and parked aircraft."

Putin also instructed the government to add small and medium-sized businesses selling non-food products to the list of the enterprises that were most seriously affected by the pandemic.

"I think that the list of the most seriously affected sectors and I recall that these are small and medium-sized companies in catering, tourism, hospitality sectors, should be added to the list of small and medium-sized businesses trading in non-food products," the President said, opening meeting with members of the government.