MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold the yuan worth 9.8 billion rubles ($122.3 mln) with settlements on August 4, 2025 in the domestic market, the regulator reported on its website.

Currency sales in the internal market with settlements on August 1, 2025 stood at 9.5 billion rubles ($118.5 mln).

The Bank of Russia is buying and selling foreign exchange in the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange with the use of the yuan-ruble instrument.