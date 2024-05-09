WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. Nazi Germany could have won, had the United States and Britain not joined efforts with the Soviet Union against Adolf Hitler, US World War II veteran Frank Cohn who took part in the encounter of the Soviet and US troops at the Elbe River told TASS.

"I think it was a team effort. It had to be a team effort. And we understood it was a team effort because we sent equipment [under the US lend-lease program] over to the Russian side. Because it was helpful to us. It wasn't that we were just helping the Russians. It was helping us and was helping us indirectly," the 98-year-old World War II veteran said.

Attempts are currently underway in the West, following the logic of "containing Russia," to hush up the Soviet Union’s decisive contribution to the 1945 Victory over Nazi Germany. Russian politicians say that these attempts finally aim to revise the results of the bloodiest war in the history of humankind. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that attempts to falsify history and revise the role of the Soviet people in the fight against fascism are inadmissible.

"World War Two would have never finished when it did, except that it was both Russia and the United States and the Western countries," he said.

"So it was the Americans and Brits on one side and the Soviet Union on the other side. If either one of them hadn't been involved, I don't know what would have happened. Hitler could have won as a matter of fact," Cohn said.