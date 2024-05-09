Hungary, China ink 16 cooperation agreements, including on nuclear energy

BUDAPEST, May 9. /TASS/. Hungary and China have signed 16 agreements on cooperation in a variety of areas, including the nuclear energy sector.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the signing ceremony, which was aired by Hungarian television channels.

The cooperation agreements tackle such fields as investment, energy, trade, finance, customs control, agriculture, tourism, science, culture and media. They provide for interaction between the two countries’ various agencies.