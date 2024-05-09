Russian troops inflict 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 215 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday, giving the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 215 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, including a US-made M113 vehicle, two motor vehicles, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, four 152mm D-20 howitzers and two 122mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Southern Battlegroup units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted damage by firepower on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd and 33rd mechanized, 79th air assault and 111th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Yelizavetovka, Novoye and Pobeda in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 93rd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.