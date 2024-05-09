Pashinyan remains silent over opposition’s demand for his resignation within one hour

YEREVAN, May 9. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has not yet responded to the demand to step down within an hour that Archbishop Bagrat, leader of the opposition movement ‘Tavush for the Homeland,’ announced at a mass rally on Republic Square in downtown Yerevan.

The rally was broadcast live by local news websites.

"Well, there have been no statements [from Pashinyan]. In 20 minutes, I will say what we should do," Archbishop Bagrat said.

Neither the government’s press office nor Pashinyan himself have somehow responded to the opposition’s demands yet.