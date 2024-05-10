Israel and Russia double number of flights for spring and summer — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The number of flights between Russia and Israel has doubled for the spring and summer, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin said in an interview with TASS.

"By the spring and summer, the number of flights of Russian companies flying to Israel has already doubled. And the El Al company also increased flights. As far as I know, there are 10 flights a week. So, there is already an increase," the diplomat noted.

Galperin added that, in general, tourist flow between the countries is not high for a number of reasons.

"This is not only because of the situation and the war, but also, unfortunately, more than 100,000 Israelis were forced to leave their homes in the north and south, and they are now in hotels. That is, a large number of hotels have reoriented their activities to temporary accommodation families," she explained.

Despite this, according to her, Israel really hopes that the flow of tourists from Russian Federation will grow.