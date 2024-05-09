Putin says cooperation with ASEAN top priority of Russia’s policy in Asia

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is one of the priorities of Russia’s foreign policy in Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith in the Kremlin.

"One of the priorities of our foreign policy on the Asian track is the strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. After Laos assumed the chairmanship of the association, the agenda of joint work has further expanded," the Russian president said.

Putin pointed out that Moscow and Vientiane cooperate "well and closely" on the world stage, including at the United Nations.