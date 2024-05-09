Russia maintains its nuclear weapons policy, but situation is changing — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia sees no reason to change its nuclear deterrence policy, but the situation itself is changing and needs constant analysis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

"The doctrine and basics of state policy in the area of nuclear deterrence explicitly state the possibilities for the first use of nuclear weapons. At the moment, nothing has changed in this regard, but the situation itself is changing. As a result, the way basic documents in this field relate to the needs of maintaining our security is constantly analyzed," Ryabkov answered a question about the possibility of revising Russia's nuclear doctrine to include the possibility of a preventive strike.

Moscow has repeatedly officially stated that Russia is taking all necessary measures to guarantee national security, but at the same time is firmly committed to the principle of the inadmissibility of nuclear war.