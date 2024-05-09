China-Russia trade turnover rises by 4.7% to $76.58 bln in January — April

BEIJING, May 9. /TASS/. China-Russia trade turnover increased by 4.7% year-on-year to $76.58 bln in January - April, the General Administration of Customs of China announced.

According to the report, imports from Russia over four months increased by 10.2% to $43.85 bln. Chinese exports to Russia decreased by 1.9% to $32.73 bln.

The positive balance of the Russian side doubled compared to January - April 2023 to $11.12 bln.

The volume of trade between China and Russia in April remained approximately at the level of March and amounted to $19.76 bln. At the same time, Chinese exports for the month showed positive dynamics and increased by 9% to $8.32 bln. Imports from Russia, on the contrary, decreased by 4.1% to $11.44 bln.

Trade turnover between Russia and China in 2022 increased by 29.3% to $190 bln. In 2023, the figure reached a record high of $240.11 bln, increasing by 26.3%.