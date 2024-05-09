Russia, like most of the world, does not support sanctions against Cuba — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Most countries in the world, including Russia, condemn US sanctions against Cuba and support Havana’s position, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel.

"You know that the Soviet Union and modern Russia have always been on your side, on the side of the Cuban people in the fight for their interests. The recent vote at the UN, which was devoted to the issue of lifting the blockade, showed that the vast majority of countries in the world are also on the side of Cuba," the Russian leader said.

In November, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution for the 31st time calling on the United States to lift economic, commercial, and financial sanctions against Cuba. The document was supported by 187 states. Two countries (the United States and Israel) voted against and one (Ukraine) abstained.