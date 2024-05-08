US plans to return to previous schedule of weapons deliveries to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. The US plans to return to the same schedule of delivering weapons to Ukraine as before, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"We are working on other packages," he told reporters at a regular news conference. "You can expect to see us get back to the kind of tempo that we were at before we had this break in funding."

Miller had no specific announcements to make on Wednesday.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a bill allocating $61 billion to weapons supplies to Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry said military aid to Kiev only makes it harder to settle the conflict in Ukraine.