Belgorod Region attacked with 37 Ukrainian drones in past day

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. More than 35 drones of the Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, and about 70 various munitions have been fired at the region’s populated localities, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The governor wrote on his Telegram channel that there were no casualties, but reported damage caused by drone and shelling attacks. A private residential property was damaged in Rovenek in the Belgorod district. A communications facility and a power transmission line were damaged the village of Krasnoye of the Shebekino urban district as a result of an attack of two Ukrainian FPV drones. A power transmission line was damaged in Murom when an explosive device was dropped from a drone on that village and ten artillery munitions were also fired at it.