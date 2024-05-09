US veteran says Soviet Union turned the tide of World War II

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. There is no doubt that the Soviet Union turned the tide of World War II, said Frank Cohn, a US veteran who took part in the meeting of the Soviet and US troops at the Elbe River.

Recently, attempts have been made in some Western countries to falsify history and revise the outcome of World War II. Efforts are made to portray the USSR as one of the countries that unleashed the war, while the contribution of the peoples of the Soviet Union to the liberation of Europe and Asia from fascism and militarism is deliberately downplayed.

"There's no question that the Russians changed what was going on at Stalingrad and they started to move westward and we had our invasion. If the Russians hadn’t kept a lot of German troops at the eastern front, we would have been in a very bad shape. We never would have had a foothold in our invasion if it wasn’t for what was going on on the Russian side," Cohn, a retired US Army colonel, said in an interview with TASS.

He made the comment when asked about the role of the Soviet Union in the defeat of Nazi Germany and Japanese militarism in World War II. He said the people that refuse to do justice to the Soviet role in the war simply don't understand what was going on.