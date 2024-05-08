London blatantly lies to justify anti-Russian steps, including expulsion of attache — MFA

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The United Kingdom resorts to blatant lies to justify anti-Russian measures, including the expulsion of the Russian military attache, and also makes substantial efforts to heighten the degree of confrontation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"This time, London has opted to employ blatant lies to justify the anti-Russian measures announced on May 8, including the expulsion of the military attache at Russia’s embassy to London and to removal of diplomatic status from some real estate belonging to us under the pretext of a certain ‘Russian trace’ in the fire at commercial warehouses on the outskirts of the British capital. What is more, all this without presenting any documents or tangible facts," the diplomat said.

"We have to state that not only does the UK government intend to abandon its policy of provoking Russia, but it also exerts substantial efforts to raise the degree of confrontation," Zakharova added.