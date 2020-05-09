Putin lays flowers at Eternal Flame near Kremlin wall on WWII Victory Day

From this place, the head of state addressed Russians on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory. As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said, Putin will hold several more scheduled events on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory.

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin laid red roses at the Eternal Flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden, paying tribute to those fallen during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany.

The Russian president traditionally lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall on May 9. Normally, this ceremony takes place after the military parade on Red Square, which has been postponed this year over the epidemiological situation.

This time, the delegation that accompanied Putin was not numerous. A guard of honor and the presidential orchestra lined up in the alley of the Alexander Garden. After the Russian president delivered his speech, the anthem of Russia was performed and servicemen marched in a parade formation. The head of state also laid bouquets of carnations at the steles to Russian hero cities.

The remains of the Unknown Soldier were transferred from a common grave near Moscow and buried in a ceremony in the Alexander Garden in 1966. The memorial was unveiled the next year. The Guard of Honor was posted here in 1997 and is now Post No. 1.