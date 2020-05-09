Putin pledges to celebrate the Victory jubilee ‘widely and worthily’

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on Saturday that the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War will be celebrated widely and worthily with the military parade on Red Square and the Immortal Regiment march.

"We will necessarily celebrate the jubilee date as usual - widely and solemnly and will do it with dignity as our duty tells us with regard to those who went through sufferings, achieved and accomplished this Victory," the head of state said, addressing citizens on the occasion of the Victory Day.

"We will have both our main parade on Red Square and the Immortal Regiment people’s march," the president said.

This year, mass events on the occasion of the Victory Day have been postponed over the coronavirus pandemic.