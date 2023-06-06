Robert Kennedy Jr. Acknowledges US has biolabs in Ukraine

NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. US presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy Jr. has acknowledged that the US has biolabs in Ukraine.

In a conversation with US businessman Elon Musk that was webcast on Twitter, Kennedy Jr. said US laboratories are located all around the world, including Ukraine, and are developing all kinds of biological weapons.

He also criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as a comedian who’s inexperienced in politics.

The presidential candidate also called for improved US ties with Russia and China.