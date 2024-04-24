BRUSSELS, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s victory will change the course of history in Europe, and the EU "will never be the same again" afterwards, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during the European Parliament session in Strasbourg. She once again called on EU countries to unite to provide weapons to Ukraine and called Russia an "existential threat" for Europe.

According to von der Leyen, Russia’s victory "will not only change the map, […] but it would change the course of European history."

"Our union would never be the same," the official said.

Ukraine "is carrying a heavy burden" for the benefit of the EU, and therefore EU member states must "provide Ukraine with means to defend themselves," she said.

"Ukraine must win," she added.

Russia has repeatedly underscored that Western arms shipments for Ukraine and the assistance in training of Ukrainian troops will only prolong the conflict and will not change the situation on the battlefield.