Russia’s ice cream production rises by 12% to 110 mln kg in Q1

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Ice cream production in Russia in the Q1 of 2024 increased by 12% year-on-year to 110 mln kg, according to the review of the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT).

"A number of factors have contributed to the growth of ice cream production in Russia. First of all, the industry is preparing for a season of high demand by increasing production volumes in advance. On the other hand, it should be taken into account that the demand for ice cream in Russia is growing significantly - according to the results of the first quarter of this year, retail sales over the year grew by more than 28%," Head of the department of non-excise food products of the CRPT Yulia Kuzmina said.

In comparison with the previous quarter, when 66 mln kilograms were produced, the production of ice cream for January-March 2024 increased by 66%. The volume of imports remains stable - in the Q3, around 3 mln kg of ice cream were supplied to the country, similar to last year, the report said.