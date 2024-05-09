Russian battlegroup Dnepr destroys two Ukrainian boats on Dnieper — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Units of the battlegroup Dnepr destroyed two Ukrainian watercraft on the Dnieper River over the past day, said Roman Kodryan, a spokesman for the battlegroup.

"Units of the battlegroup Dnepr were carrying out combat missions: They exercised control of the Rabotino settlement, continued the destruction of Ukrainian watercraft near the right bank of the Dnieper, actively destroyed FPV drones, reconnaissance and attack drones," he said.

Enemy losses totaled up to 55 servicemen over the past day, according to the spokesman.

"In the course of counter-battery combat, nine gun and mortar positions were hit. Two watercraft and three motor vehicles were destroyed by artillery fire and attack drones," Kodryan said.

Also struck were 19 observation posts and two warehouses with materiel supplies, he said.