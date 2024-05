BELGOROD, May 19. /TASS/. An 11-year-olf girl was wounded in a drone attack on Belgorod, the Belgorod region governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"A drone hit a window in a multi-apartment house. An eleven-year-old girl who was playing in a children’s playground near the house received wounds from falling fragments as a result of the drone’s explosion. She was taken to hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.