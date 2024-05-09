Russia observes moment of silence for those killed fighting against Nazism

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The Russians observed a traditional moment of silence to pay tribute to those who died or were killed during the Great Patriotic War, which the Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945.

Russian television channels and radio stations suspended broadcasting for five minutes at 6:55 p.m. Moscow Time (3:55 p.m. GMT) to honor the memory of victims.

"Lest we forget the fallen heroes who fought for freedom and independence of our Motherland!" the presenter said.

The television program showed portraits of fallen heroes and animated candles of remembrance, as well as the Eternal Flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden next to the Kremlin wall.

‘A Minute’s Silence’ remembrance program has been held in Russia every May 9 since 1965 and remains one of the annual mourning ceremonies marking Victory Day. It is aired on national radio and television to pay tribute to military personnel and civilians killed during World War Two.