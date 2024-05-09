Russia does not accept US policy to limit Cuba’s development — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow does not accept the US policy of limiting the development of Cuba.

"You know, it has always been like this - we always see the attempts that have been ongoing for many years on the part of the United States, attempts to limit the development of Cuba, to cause economic damage to it with illegal sanctions, illegal restrictions, with rejection, with a feeling of support for the Cuban people," he told Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

According to Putin, "the Cuban people have been fighting this for decades and they are confident.".