Putin submits Mishustin's candidacy for post of prime minister to State Duma

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin for the post of Prime Minister to the State Duma, lower house of the parliament, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin announced.

"President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has submitted a proposal on the candidacy of Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin for the post of Prime Minister to the State Duma," Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel.

The politician recalled that the State Duma "for the first time in the history of modern Russia will form the line-up of the government: approve the chairman of the government, his deputies, and federal ministers."

"The deputies will exercise their new powers established by amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation in 2020," Volodin said.

"We are entering a new stage of joint work between the legislative and executive powers. If earlier problems were often explained by shortcomings of the government or one of the ministers, now both the government and deputies of the State Duma will bear responsibility for the result," Volodin concluded.

The discussion of the candidacy

“The discussion of the candidacy for the chairman of the government will take place in all factions, and at 02:00 p.m. the plenary meeting of the State Duma will begin,” Volodin wrote.

According to him, at the plenary meeting, Mishustin will first make a report, then deputies will ask him questions, after which speeches from all five factions in the State Duma are planned. Following the discussion, a vote will be held on the approval of the candidacy of the Prime Minister. According to the rules of the State Duma, the result of voting on the candidacy of the chairman of the government of the Russian Federation is formalized by a resolution of the house of parliament.

58-year-old Mikhail Mishustin has headed the government since January 2020 (4 years, 3 months and 21 days). Mishustin was the head of the Federal Tax Service before replacing Dmitry Medvedev as Prime Minister. Mishustin is one of the three prime ministers in the modern history of Russia who served the longest term - after Medvedev (7 years, 8 months, 8 days in 2012-2020) and Viktor Chernomyrdin (5 years, 3 months and 9 days in 1992 -1998).

According to the law, the cabinet resigned after the presidential inauguration which was held on May 7. The former ministers and deputy prime ministers continue to work, but now in an acting capacity. They will remain "acting" until the new government is appointed.