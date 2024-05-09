At least 90,000 soldiers attend Victory Day celebrations across Russia

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Celebrations marking the 79th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War have been held in over 300 cities and towns across Russia and have been attended by over 150,000 people, including 90,000 military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On May 9, military parades and festive processions featuring weapons and military equipment were held in the Russian Federation to mark the 79th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Festive events took place in more than 300 cities and towns. A total of over 150,000 people attended them. There were 90,000 military personnel from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and more than 60,000 people from other security agencies and public organizations," the ministry said.

More than 2,500 pieces of military hardware and special equipment, including 121 aircraft, were employed for military parades, festive processions and exhibitions. Military parades also took place in the cities that host the headquarters of military districts as well as the Baltic, Northern and Pacific Fleets.