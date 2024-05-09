{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

At least 90,000 soldiers attend Victory Day celebrations across Russia

Celebrations marking have been held in over 300 cities and towns across Russia

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Celebrations marking the 79th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War have been held in over 300 cities and towns across Russia and have been attended by over 150,000 people, including 90,000 military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On May 9, military parades and festive processions featuring weapons and military equipment were held in the Russian Federation to mark the 79th anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Festive events took place in more than 300 cities and towns. A total of over 150,000 people attended them. There were 90,000 military personnel from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and more than 60,000 people from other security agencies and public organizations," the ministry said.

More than 2,500 pieces of military hardware and special equipment, including 121 aircraft, were employed for military parades, festive processions and exhibitions. Military parades also took place in the cities that host the headquarters of military districts as well as the Baltic, Northern and Pacific Fleets.

Russia observes moment of silence for those killed fighting against Nazism
The television program showed portraits of fallen heroes and animated candles of remembrance
Read more
London blatantly lies to justify anti-Russian steps, including expulsion of attache — MFA
We have to state that not only does the UK government intend to abandon its policy of provoking Russia, but it also exerts substantial efforts to raise the degree of confrontation, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
President of Cuba wishes Putin success in special military operation
Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Moscow can always count on the support of Havana
Read more
Russia does not accept US policy to limit Cuba’s development — Putin
According Russian President, the Cuban people have been fighting this for decades and they are confident
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day
Battlegroup Center units fully liberated the settlement of Novokalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic and battlegroup West units fully liberated the settlement of Kislovka in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Russia to join ranks of top four global economies — presidential decree
The government is tasked to present eleven new National Projects by September 1 of this year
Read more
Chinese diplomat comments on Blinken’s warning on support to Russia
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian pointed out that the US was supplying Ukraine with arms and ammunition and at the same time making unfounded accusations regarding trade between China and Russia
Read more
US plans to return to previous schedule of weapons deliveries to Ukraine
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller had no specific announcements to make
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Western ambassador for being absent from Putin’s inauguration
Maria Zakharova also asked a rhetorical question about what these countries’ new ambassadors would do when they have to hand over their credentials to the president
Read more
Armenian PM tells Putin he wants to discuss bilateral relations
The Armenian prime minister thanked the Russian leader for the warm reception and perfect organization of the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union
Read more
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
Read more
Cuba thanks EAEU countries for support amid US blockade — president
We are a small country, which has been under the [US] economic, trade and financial blockade for more than 60 years, Miguel Diaz-Canel said
Read more
US war veteran says he would like go to Victory Day parade in Moscow
"If I were 10 years younger, I’d go right away," 98-year-old Frank Cohn said
Read more
Press review: Russia flexes nuclear muscle and Israel signals imminent offensive in Gaza
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 7th
Read more
Aerospace Forces receive new Su-35S fighters
Su-35S have passed ground and flight trials and flew from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to the deployment airfield
Read more
Six people detained during protests against foreign agents bill in Georgia
Since April 15, opposition and civil activists have been holding rallies in Tbilisi against the adoption of the law on foreign agents
Read more
Kiev troops presumably used ATACMS missiles to strike Lugansk — politician
"Missiles hit an oil storage facility within city limits," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Putin to participate in EAEU summit — his first international event of new term
A traditional friendly dinner for the heads of CIS delegations took place on Tuesday night
Read more
Cosmonauts congratulate Russians on Victory Day from onboard space station
Now Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin are onboard the International Space Station
Read more
China supports Serbia in defending its sovereignty on Kosovo issue — Xi
Xi Jinping is on a state visit to Serbia on May 7-8
Read more
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
Read more
French military already present in Donbass — French journalist
Christelle Neant said that the Ukrainian armed forces is drafting people with no military experience as part of its mobilization campaign and sends them to the frontline after "just two or three weeks of training"
Read more
US losing favor around world, while Russia's image improving — poll
The US’ image saw the biggest dip in the Middle East and North Africa (12 percentage points on average), as well as in Europe (seven percentage points)
Read more
US veteran says Soviet Union turned the tide of World War II
Frank Cohn said the people that refuse to do justice to the Soviet role in the war simply don't understand what was going on
Read more
Israeli forces eliminate commander of Hamas' naval unit in Gaza City
According to the IDF, Ahmed Ali, who has been involved in steering operations of Hamas' naval unit in the Gaza Strip in recent years, was eliminated as a result of an air attack
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace ten times in past day
No shelling attacks on the positions of government forces were reported in the Idlid de-escalation zone
Read more
Parades, concerts across Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9
In Moscow, the celebration will open with a ceremonial parade on Red Square at 10 a.m.
Read more
Russia pre-emptively plans intermediate-range missile sites to counter US moves — diplomat
Correspondingly, specialists are carrying out preliminary pre-emptive planning, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Russian canoeist Pavlov bared from 2024 Olympics for clicking Like under Putin’s video
Canoe rowers Mikhail Pavlov and his teammate Zakhar Petrov were scheduled to participate in the 500-meter distance Olympic qualifying distance race for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games
Read more
Russian military fights Nazi followers in special military operation — Shoigu
He stressed that during the war, the qualities of a multinational people were revealed — its strength and fortitude, incredible mutual support, and a commitment to fight for the ideas of justice and humanism
Read more
Armenia to refrain from financing CSTO activity in 2024
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that his country cannot rely on the CSTO and he cannot answer Armenian society’s question why the country should be its member
Read more
FSB declassifies documents about Nazi Germany’s crimes in Crimea
As part of the No Limitations Period project, the FSB department for Crimea and Sevastopol declassified archival documents about the Great Patriotic War, including reports, reconnaissance data, protocols of interrogations of German captives
Read more
Biden says US to halt supplying some weapons to Israel if it starts Rafah operation
The president noted that Israel has not yet crossed the red line in the Gaza Strip conflict as it has not started the operation in Rafah
Read more
Ukrainian president appoints Zaluzhny ambassador to London
Zelensky dismissed Zaluzhny from military service for health reasons
Read more
IMF warns against violations related to use of Russian assets for helping Ukraine
Deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath said that rebuilding mutual trust among countries requires a lot of time and effort and called for preserving "some of the enormous gains from economic integration"
Read more
Russian embassy expresses regret over London’s new restrictions
Earlier in the day, UK Home Secretary James Cleverly announced in parliament that the British authorities will expel Russia’s defense attache, impose new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas and remove diplomatic status from some Russian properties
Read more
Ukrainian nationalists financed by US, Britain after WWII — declassified archives
In particular, Ukrainian nationalists carried out terrorist acts in small groups of 3-5 members and sometimes engaged in individual terrorism
Read more
Russia may strike Britain's military facilities if London's threats materialize — MFA
Maria Zakharova described British Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s remark that London considered it legitimate for the Kiev regime to use British weapons for strikes on Russian territory as "something absolutely insane"
Read more
Belgium explains absence of ambassador at Russian president’s inauguration ceremony
The European Parliament adopted a resolution at a plenary session in Strasbourg on April 25 alleging that the recent presidential election in Russia was undemocratic
Read more
Putin’s inauguration speech evokes key principle of Peace of Westphalia — analyst
"It is of existential importance that President Putin reiterated, in his inauguration speech, his openness to have a dialogue with the West," Helga Zepp-LaRouche said
Read more
Indonesian ambassador says Su-35 fighter jets contract remains in force
Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares said that around 30% of weapons in service with his country’s armed forces are Russian-made
Read more
Xi arrives on state visit in Hungary
The key topics of talks in Budapest are expected to include bilateral economic ties and the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Opposition begins mass rally in downtown Yerevan
Republic Square is crowded, with Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a leader of the Bagrat movement, among the protesters
Read more
European Commission confirms agreement on expropriation of income from Russian assets
This decision must now be approved by the EU Council at ministerial level
Read more
Moscow condemns Berlin’s ban on symbols connected to Russia, Soviet Union
Maria Zakharova called Germany’s decision to ban the symbols of the Victory "a most shameful page" in the republic’s history
Read more
China wants to work with Hungary to ensure global stability — Xi Jinping
The Chinese president said he is eager to bring relations between Beijing and Budapest to a qualitatively higher level
Read more
Kremlins spokesman calls for vigilance over deepfake technology
Dmitry Peskov noted that it was impossible to combat the deepfake technology
Read more
Russian battlegroup Dnepr destroys two Ukrainian boats on Dnieper — spokesman
According to Roman Kodryan, enemy losses totaled up to 55 servicemen over the past day
Read more
French tired of supporting Ukraine — war correspondent
Christelle Nahan noted that people were tired of the fact that there was not enough money for the development of infrastructure, hospitals and schools, for pensions and benefits for children
Read more
Russia maintains its nuclear weapons policy, but situation is changing — diplomat
Moscow has repeatedly officially stated that Russia is taking all necessary measures to guarantee national security, but at the same time is firmly committed to the principle of the inadmissibility of nuclear war
Read more
Press review: Vladimir Putin sworn in for fifth term and EU, Ukraine talk arms deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 8th
Read more
Russia holds Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square
The parade began with the march of the banner group of the Preobrazhensky Regiment Honor Guard’s unit carrying the Russian national flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square
Read more
Russia didn’t invite officials from unfriendly countries to victory parade, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova said veteran organizations in unfriendly countries weren’t affected by the decision not to invite officials
Read more
More than 90% of payments in EAEU are carried out in national currencies — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the combined GDP of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, according to available estimates, increased from $1.6 trillion to $2.5 trillion
Read more
Russia expanded its force of radar-evading ICBMs over past year, US general says
"Russia also continues to develop and test novel experimental weapon systems, like the nuclear-armed Poseidon transoceanic weapon and the Burevestnik nuclear-propelled cruise missile," said General Gregory Guillot, commander of the US Northern Command
Read more
Polish PM says NATO troops are in Ukraine
Polish prime minister emphasized that NATO’s direct engagement in the military conflict in Ukraine must be avoided
Read more
Annual inflation in Russia speeds up to 7.81% over week — Economy Ministry
In the food products sector in the reporting week, price growth slowed to 0.02%
Read more
Medvedev gives warning amid talk of deploying Western troops to Ukraine
According to the politician, the cause of the discussion on dispatching Western troops to Ukraine, launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, is a "shameless calculation for political bonus points"
Read more
FACTBOX: Key facts and figures about Russia’s Victory Day
Festive processions, gatherings, assemblies and reception ceremonies are held across Russia on May 9 to honor veterans of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Read more
Belgorod Region attacked with 37 Ukrainian drones in past day
There were no casualties, but reported damage caused by drone and shelling attacks
Read more
China-Russia trade turnover rises by 4.7% to $76.58 bln in January — April
According to the report, imports from Russia over four months increased by 10.2% to $43.85 bln
Read more
Ukrainian army leaving positions near Avdeyevka over Russia’s incessant gunfire — POW
The escape gives only a few a chance to survive as frequently incessant Russian artillery accurate strikes rule out this option for Ukrainian troops, Yury Yurechko noted
Read more
Euroclear fighting over 100 lawsuits in Russian courts against investors demanding refund
According to Euroclear's new chief executive Valerie Urbain, the likelihood that the depository will win these cases is quite low
Read more
Russia will not allow anyone to distort meaning of Victory Day — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the West was preparing "historical amnesia" for Russia, as happened with Ukraine, but Russian President Vladimir Putin managed to restore the country's memory and dignity
Read more
Ukraine loses several hundred servicemen near DPR’s Novopokrovskoye due to lack of defense
It is noted that any Ukrainian activity on this section of the front is immediately suppressed by Russia’s precise and coordinated actions
Read more
Russia hammers Ukrainian energy, military sites in retaliatory strike — top brass
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified
Read more
Opponents’ escalation policy forces Russia to enhance nuclear deterrence, says diplomat
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that the General Staff had launched preparations for drills with missile formations of the Southern Military District jointly with aircraft and naval forces
Read more
Putin invites Guinea-Bissau president to come again to Russia on state visit
Meanwhile, Umaro Sissoco Embalo said that he hopes that the Russian president would visit his country in case he went on a tour of Africa
Read more
Musk's assertions about ancient Martian civilizations could hold true — Roscosmos
Earlier on Tuesday, Elon Musk spoke at a conference in Los Angeles, during which he suggested that humanity could find evidence of ancient civilizations existing on Mars
Read more
Russian embassy slams ‘unacceptable’ Berlin’s decision to ban Russian flag on May 8-9
"We consider the bans discriminatory and contrary to the spirit of post-war historical reconciliation of the peoples of Russia and Germany," the Russian diplomats pointed out
Read more
Russia is Tajikistan’s strategic partner and ally — Rahmon
He also noted that countries need to fight global challenges and threats together
Read more
Grossi says IAEA concerned about Russia’s plans to hold nuclear exercises
"We are following the situation in accordance with a number of parameters we have set in order to avoid a nuclear accident there," IAEA director-general said
Read more
MAKS air show may be canceled in 2024 — source
There are no dates for the event on its official website
Read more
Over 882,000 Ukrainian men now EU refugees — statistics agency
Most Ukrainian refugees live in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic
Read more
West should engage in dialogue with Russia — US expert
In Peter Kuznick opinion, the world is on the verge of a most serious conflict while "NATO is conducting massive war games"
Read more
NATO wants 'hot war' with Russia which may destroy US, Carlson says
According to the journalist, everything that Washington does shows that it wants this war
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about string of blasts at Ukraine’s power facilities
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strikes were carried out with drones as well as sea-and air-launched precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles
Read more
Ukraine to be able to mobilize no more than 10,000-15,000 convicts — report
According to the source, there are currently about 28,000 inmates, and this number includes women, people unfit for military service due to health conditions, age and their criminal offenses
Read more
Arms supplies to Kiev unlikely to drastically change situation on battlefield — US expert
In Peter Kuznick opinion, despite Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's assertions, "Ukraine is not going to drive every Russian soldier from the country"
Read more
Some countries reevaluating reliance on dollar over national security concerns — IMF
Meanwhile, "despite increased geopolitical risks, the latest data show that the US dollar remains dominant," Gita Gopinath noted
Read more
EU envoys approve plan for Ukraine's obligations to carry out reforms
Payments under the 50 bln euro program will be issued to Kiev in stages, as its obligations are fulfilled
Read more
UK announces expulsion of Russian defense attache, new diplomatic visa restrictions
According to Home Secretary James Cleverly, this is a message to Moscow in response to its actions allegedly aimed at undermining British assistance to Ukraine
Read more
Putin ends talks with Pashinyan, starts meeting with Uzbekistan’s president — spokesman
Putin’s meeting with Pashinyan lasted a little more than an hour
Read more
Combat aircraft fly over Moscow’s Red Square in Victory Day parade
Nine Su-30SM heavy multirole fighter jets and MiG-29 frontline fighters flew over Moscow’s Red Square, performing the Kubinka Diamond stunt
Read more
Cooperation within EAEU positive for all five members, including Armenia — Putin
"Armenia’s trade with the EAEU countries has rocketed 14-fold," the president said
Read more
Pashinyan remains silent over opposition’s demand for his resignation within one hour
Neither the government’s press office nor Pashinyan himself have somehow responded to the opposition’s demands yet
Read more
Hitler could have won if not for USSR, says American WWII veteran
Attempts are currently underway in the West, following the logic of "containing Russia," to hush up the Soviet Union’s decisive contribution to the 1945 Victory over Nazi Germany
Read more
Putin congratulates parade participants on Victory Day
Putin is confident in ensuring free and safe future of Russia and its united people
Read more
Russia knows how to deal with Ukrainian drones — Putin
The Russian leader noted that those tasks that until recently were solved exclusively with the help of aviation systems are now being solved with small means, but with great effect
Read more
West plotted aggression against Russia on eve of special military operation — top brass
"History repeats itself," Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Department, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Hero of Russia Admiral Kostyukov said
Read more
Russian government resigns
The cabinet will continue to carry out its duties until a new government is appointed
Read more
Putin confident in Russia’s victory in special military operation
The Russian people show their best qualities in difficult moments, their courage and heroism, which is confirmed by the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with military on May 7, following the inauguration ceremony
Read more
Presence of French-speaking mercenaries identified in 20 cases in Zaporozhye — politician
Ethnic Poles and Georgians account for the largest groups of mercenaries in the Ukrainian army
Read more
Putin says cooperation with ASEAN top priority of Russia’s policy in Asia
Russian President pointed out that Moscow and Vientiane cooperate "well and closely" on the world stage, including at the United Nations
Read more
NATO wants Ukraine to fight until victory, it is unrealistic — Hungarian foreign minister
Peter Szijjarto pointed out that NATO is crossing its own red lines by stating that "the war in Ukraine is our war"
Read more
Russian diplomat accuses EU spokesman of 'inciting terrorism' with Crimean Bridge remarks
According to Maria Zakharova, it is shocking that the statement was made by a European official who "in general speaks on behalf of the entire European Union"
Read more
About 15,000 children killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023 — authorities
At least 30 children died of malnutrition
Read more
Russia vows not to deport Ukrainian citizens missing ‘green card’ deadline
The Interior Ministry said that this procedure does not cover the citizens who were released from imprisonment, who pose a threat to national or public security, who presented forged IDs or reported false information
Read more
Cooperation in EAEU contributes to development of Kazakhstan’s economy — Kazakh president
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the country’s trade turnover with the member countries of the union increased 1.7 times, reaching $28.5 billion, and exports more than doubled
Read more
Cuba intends to expand participation EAEU mechanisms — President
According to the Miguel Diaz-Canel, it is necessary to improve coordination of actions to give impetus to joint projects in areas of mutual interest
Read more
Russian troops inflict 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in Donetsk area over past day
Russian troops advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more