MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Operators of FPV drones from a battlegroup covering the state border destroyed observation posts of the Ukrainian armed forces in the region of Ukraine bordering the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the special military operation, the military personnel of the state border covering group use FPV drones to destroy manpower and various military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces. This time, FPV drone operators destroyed enemy observation posts, from where they were adjusting artillery fire," the ministry says.

The ministry clarified that the FPV drone operators received target designations from reconnaissance and then moved to the launch points.

"Unlike the Ukrainian armed forces, we have a self-destruction system. That means that even if we don’t find the target, after a certain period of time - depending on the settings - the drone self-destructs. There are low-burning settings, there are medium-burning settings, and there are 300 settings - with them the burning time of the self-liquidator is approximately five minutes. This is a mandatory condition," said one of the FPV drone operators, as quoted by the Defense ministry.

It is noted that the Ukrainian armed forces adhere to a different practice, in particular, if their drones fly out in search of military equipment, without finding it, they try to direct the copter to any civilian object - a residential building, a car or just civilians.