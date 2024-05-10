Putin shows West dialogue on security issues is possible — ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a clear signal to Western countries about the possibility of dialogue on issues of security and strategic stability, but only on equal terms, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said at a gala reception at the Russian diplomatic mission on the occasion of Victory Day.

"During his inaugural speech, President Putin gave a clear message to Western powers. Despite the US and its satellites' hardline anti-Russian stance, our leader indicated the feasibility of a debate about security and strategic stability. Another key detail - discussion can only happen on equal terms, recognizing each other's interests," the diplomat said.

Putin was inaugurated on May 7. In his speech, the president stated that he believes the country's priority are to save the people, preserve the traditions of the country-civilization, and strive for new horizons together with the global majority. According to the president, Moscow is open to talks on security and strategic stability, but only on equal terms.