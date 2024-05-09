Polish PM says NATO troops are in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has admitted that a small number of NATO troops are present in Ukraine.

"There are some [NATO] troops there - soldiers, observers, and engineers," Tusk said in response to a question from a 10-year-old schoolgirl, who is accredited as a journalist, after a meeting of the Sejm (lower house of the Polish parliament). The girl asked the prime minister if NATO was planning to send troops to Ukraine. A video of Tusk’s speech to the press was posted on the YouTube channel of the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister.

Nevertheless, the Polish prime minister emphasized that NATO’s direct engagement in the military conflict in Ukraine must be avoided.