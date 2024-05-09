Biden says US to halt supplying some weapons to Israel if it starts Rafah operation

NEW YORK, May 9. /TASS/. The US will stop providing some weapons to Israel if its forces enter the Gazan city of Rafah, US President Joe Biden told CNN.

"I made it clear that if they go into Rafah - they haven’t gone in Rafah yet - if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons," he said.

Supplies of some defensive weapons would continue, the president said.

"We’re going to continue to make sure Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome," Biden said. "We’re not going to - we’re not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells."

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier said Washington was reviewing some short-term military aid to Israel over the situation around Rafah.