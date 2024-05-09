US war veteran says he would like go to Victory Day parade in Moscow

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. Frank Cohn, a US World War II veteran who took part in the meeting of the Soviet and US troops at the Elbe River, said he would gladly go to a Victory Day parade in Moscow if he were younger.

"It's a little bit too hard for me. If I were 10 years younger, I’d go right away," the 98-year-old retired US Army colonel said.

Cohn served during the war as an intelligence officer in the US 12th Army Group, commanded by General Omar Bradley. In 2005 and 2010, he traveled to Moscow at the invitation of the Russian government to attend festivities commemorating the victory in World War II.