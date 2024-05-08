Serbia-China cooperation moving to new level, to continue strengthening — president

BELGRADE, May 8. /TASS/. The level of relations between Serbia and China is going beyond just strategic partnership, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said during talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On May 7, Xi arrived in Belgrade on his first visit to Serbia in eight years. He is expected to discuss the international and regional situation with Vucic.

"Great progress awaits us in our cooperation, which we raise from the level of strategic partnership to a shared future by our joint statement. I am pleased and grateful to President Xi for the support that he has given to Serbia," Vucic said during his talks with the Chinese leader and delegation.

"We discussed the free trade agreement with China, industry, science, innovation, artificial intelligence, cooperation in the military field, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, culture, education, health, air transportation. "First of all, we discussed Expo 2027 and received Xi Jinping's assurance that China, with its experience, knowledge and presence, will confidently and strongly support Expo 2027, which is a great opportunity for Serbia's growth and further progress," the Serbian leader said.

Serbian Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade Tomislav Momirovic, on the eve of the Chinese leader's visit, emphasized that the cooperation between Belgrade and Beijing had passed the level of strategic partnership and reached a new, higher level "primarily thanks to the unbreakable friendship of the leaders of our states and peoples - President Aleksandar Vucic and President Xi Jinping."

The International Bureau of Exhibitions (BIE) previously selected Serbia as the organizing country for Expo 2027. A total of five countries put in bids to host the event - Serbia, the US (Minnesota), Thailand (Phuket), Spain (Malaga) and Argentina (Bariloche). The election of the Expo 2027 organizer was held by secret ballot. Since no candidate received two-thirds of the votes needed to win the first three rounds, Serbia and Spain advanced to the final round, where a simple majority of votes is required to be elected. Serbia received the votes of 81 countries, 70 favored Spain, and another 3 abstained.

The World Expo is the largest international event that allows participating countries to present themselves to the world by showcasing the latest developments in technology and science, cultural achievements and new architectural masterpieces. In recent years, world exhibitions have served as a platform for public diplomacy and national branding.