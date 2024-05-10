Hungary and China support peaceful settlement of international disputes — joint statement

BUDAPEST, May 10. /TASS/. Hungary and China stand for the peaceful settlement of any disputes between states and reaffirm their commitment to the international system, the core of which is the UN, according to a joint statement of the two countries adopted on May 9 in Budapest after negotiations between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The document is titled "China-Hungary Joint Statement on the Establishment of an All-Weather Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the New Era."

According to the statement, "the two sides underline the importance of settling disputes between States peacefully through dialogue and consultations."

"The two sides reaffirm the importance of global security and peace. The two sides reaffirm that they will jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, work for a just and more equitable international order, and firmly safeguard world peace and stability," the document says.

In addition to that China reaffirms its commitment to the development of China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, encourages high-level exchanges in order to promote convergence of views on strategic issues, increase human exchanges, jointly address global challenges and promote economic cooperation in a proactive and balanced manner, the document says. Hungary, as a member state of the European Union, shares these guidelines and will make its contribution to them.