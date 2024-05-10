Russian paratroopers thwart attempt by Ukrainian troops to cross Dnieper — ministry

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Units of Zala scout drones of the Russian airborne forces detected and helped artillery destroy the infantry of the Ukrainian armed forces on the right bank of the Dnieper, as well as Ukrainian boats trying to cross the river, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Zala UAVs of the airborne forces from the battlegroup Dnieper are successfully conducting combat work to search and detect Ukrainian armed forces targets for destruction by the battlegroup’s artillery and attack drones on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. <...> Paratroopers discovered Ukrainian armed forces watercraft carrying out another unsuccessful attempt to cross the river, as well as Ukrainian armed forces infantry hiding in the ruins of houses on the opposite bank," the statement says.

The coordinates of the targets were transmitted to the group’s artillerymen, who hit the infantry positions and also destroyed the Ukrainian armed forces’ boats.