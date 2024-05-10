Israel does not rule out a new deal with Hamas — Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. A new deal between Israel and Hamas is possible, negotiations are currently underway, during which the Israeli side hopes to achieve a result, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said in an interview with TASS.

"We had a deal as part of the release of hostages, mainly women and children. Maybe now there will be a deal - negotiations are ongoing. And a short-term ceasefire may be agreed upon for the duration of the deal. I do not rule out this. Negotiations are ongoing and we all pray and hope that we will really achieve a result," the ambassador said.

According to the diplomat, it is possible to talk about a complete ceasefire after Israel wins. "What does victory mean to us? This is the return of all 132 hostages and the destruction of Hamas, their military and administrative structures. Because Hamas, after our victory, cannot remain in Gaza. <...> The end of the war with a complete ceasefire will only happen when we will achieve the stated goals," Galperin said.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on May 6 notified the Egyptian and Qatari mediators that the movement had accepted their draft deal. According to the draft agreement, which was made public by Qatar’s Al Araby Al Jadeed newspaper, Hamas has agreed to release all Israeli hostages held in the enclave in exchange for the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, the establishment of a lasting truce, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, its restoration, as well as the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to the enclave. Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and the United Nations are listed as guarantors of the deal.