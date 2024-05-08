Parades, concerts across Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Military parades, festive concerts and marches with old-time vehicles will be held across Russia in honor of the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

In Moscow, the celebration will open with a ceremonial parade on Red Square at 10 a.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin will inspect the parade as commander-in-chief for the 21st time.

Also reviewing the parade will be presidents Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba, Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos, and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.