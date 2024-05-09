Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban

BUDAPEST, May 9. /TASS/. Hungary believes that China is a pillar of the multipolar world that has shaped in recent decades, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters after his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Budapest.

Orban pointed out that the world had recently undergone serious transformations, as the world order had changed to become multipolar.

"Now that we have a multipolar world, and the pillar of this multipolar world is the People’s Republic of China. It plays a pivotal role in global politics and economy," Orban said.