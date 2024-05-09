MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia will not allow anyone to desecrate Victory Day, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

"We celebrate this holiday, we consider it profound, we pass on traditions from generation to generation. We protect both the holiday itself and the heroes whom we honor on this day," the diplomat said.

"This is a holiday that must retain its true meaning and remain in its true historical form and tradition. We need to understand what kind of day this is. It is the day of the triumph of light over darkness," she added.

Zakharova also noted that the West was preparing "historical amnesia" for Russia, as happened with Ukraine, but Russian President Vladimir Putin managed to restore the country's memory and dignity.

At the same time, despite all the information opposition from the West, Russia is finding opportunities to be heard around the world. Zakharova emphasized that she regularly speaks with American and European journalists, not only explaining Russia's position, but also presenting the full range of Russia's advantages and outstanding qualities.