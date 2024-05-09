Russia prioritizes relations with Africa — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Relations with Africa are of particular importance for Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

"We focus our attention on stepping up relations with African nations. We contribute to alleviating their debt burden," he said.

The Russian president stated that the 2023 Russia-Africa summit resulted in a solid package of joint agreements, including a declaration and a plan of action until 2026.

"We are making all necessary efforts for their practical implementation," the Russian leader said.

Putin recalled that the countries had established a new form of dialogue, namely a ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum (the Russia-Africa Ministerial Conference) at the level of foreign ministers.

"We are working on organizing the first such meeting in Sochi this November. We expect Guinea-Bissau’s foreign minister to attend it as well," the Russian president added.