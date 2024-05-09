President of Cuba wishes Putin success in special military operation

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wished Russian leader Vladimir Putin success in conducting the special military operation.

"We wish Russia success in carrying out the special military operation," the Cuban leader said at a meeting with the Russian President in Moscow.

"You are our friends and brothers. Russia can always count on the support of Cuba," Diaz-Canel added. He also noted that Cuba condemns "the geopolitical manipulation carried out by the US government and the threat of NATO approaching Russia’s borders."

The Cuban leader arrived in Moscow on a working visit on May 7 to discuss bilateral matters. On May 8, he participated in an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, and on May 9, he attended the Victory Parade on Red Square.