Ability to pay with Russia’s Mir card in Laos will attract tourists — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The ability to use Russia’s Mir payment card in Laos will contribute to the flow of Russian tourists to this country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

"Mir card holders have the opportunity to use them in your country. This will certainly contribute to the growth of tourist flow," he said.

Putin noted that last year the countries showed a modest growth in trade and economic interaction. Trade turnover increased by 12%. "Interaction in the field of defense and security is developing, humanitarian ties are maintained," the Russian leader said.

Putin added that he was glad to see the President of Laos in Moscow, especially on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. He also recalled that this year Russia and Laos are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the basic treaty of friendship and cooperation.