MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Israel will not introduce Russian Mir payment cards, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said in an interview with TASS.

"[As for] the Mir card, Israel works with the international SWIFT system, so there are no plans for that at the moment," she said.

As of April 2024, the Mir card is accepted in nine countries, six of which have restrictions. In the near future, all Cuban establishments will be required to use the Russian payment system. Egypt, India, and Iran are among the six countries that plan to adopt Mir. More than ten countries are ready to engage in a discourse about implementation. Previously, the card had ceased operating in Turkey and Uzbekistan. On April 3, Kyrgyz banks also stopped accepting Russian Mir payment cards. At the same time, money transfers between Kyrgyz and Russian banks will continue.