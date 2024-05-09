Putin considers Cuba — EAEU interaction useful

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that Cuba's participation in the work of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be useful for all parties.

At a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Putin drew attention to the participation of the Cuban leader in the EAEU summit in Moscow on May 8, noting that this association is "one of the most efficient in the post-Soviet space." "Cuba is taking part in it as an observer, and I hope that it will have results," Putin said.

Putin believes that relations between Moscow and Havana are "based on friendship and mutual respect.".