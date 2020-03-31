500 coronavirus cases recorded in Russia over past day

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Russia has increased by 500 in the past 24 hours, reaching 2,337, the federal coronavirus task force informed on Tuesday, adding that 121 people have recovered and 17 have died.
"Currently, there are 2,337 documented cases of the coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation in 73 regions. In the past 24 hours, 55 people have been discharged from hospitals on recovery. In total, 121 people have recovered. In the past 24 hours, 8 deaths have been documented. In total, 17 deaths have been documented," the message informs.