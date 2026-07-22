Too early to say EU reaching its limit for anti-Russian sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. There is no limit to the EU’s sanctions, nor is there a limit to the insanity of European politicians, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the 21st package of sanctions on Russia being drafted by the European Union.

"It’s too early to say that [the EU] has reached its limit for sanctions, for there is no limit. There is no limit to insanity either," he argued.

Earlier, Politico reported, citing sources that EU governments are running out of targets for their 21st anti-Russian sanctions package as these measures are increasingly colliding with national interests.

While previously European sanctions have indirectly affected their economies, today the EU only has sanctions that can directly harm the interests of its member countries in the pipeline, Peskov noted. "Of course, these would be much more sensitive," he warned.

The presidential spokesman also recalled that Russia views all EU sanctions as illegitimate in terms of international law.