Easing US sanctions against Russian oil to help stabilize markets — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees US moves to ease oil sanctions against Russia as an attempt to stabilize energy markets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"In this case, we see the actions of the United States as an attempt to stabilize energy markets. In this regard, our interests coincide," he said when asked to comment on the US steps to lift sanctions on operations on sale of oil and petroleum products from Russia loaded onto ships before March 12.

"We heard statements from US officials that this exception is now valid for oil loaded before March 12. However, it has been stated that the US does not plan to lift any oil sanctions against the Russian Federation in general," Peskov said, adding that the interests of Russia and the United States in stabilizing global energy markets currently coincide.

"Of course, such actions will contribute to stabilization of this market to some extent," he concluded, speaking about the easing of sanctions.