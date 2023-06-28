Rosgvardiya chief, Iranian counterpart discuss struggle against terrorism

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The director of Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya) Viktor Zolotov has held a meeting in Moscow with Sardar Ahmad-Reza Radan, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Law Enforcement Command. The two men discussed cooperation and exchange of experience in law enforcement and struggle against terrorism and extremism, Rosgvardiya’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

A memorandum of understanding between Rosgvardiya and the Iranian Law Enforcement Command was signed.

"The document provides for an exchange of experience in law enforcement, protection of crucial government facilities, combating terrorism and extremism, and providing support for measures to counter crime," the press service said.

Zolotov and Ahmad-Reza Radan exchanged views on crucial issues on the agenda and discussed the outlook for cooperation.

The Iranian delegation visited the Central Museum of Rosgvardiya to see the latest models of weapons and special equipment and gear. Rapid reaction unit personnel and dog trainers demonstrated their skills of neutralizing armed criminals.